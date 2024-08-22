GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on Artificial Intelligence

Published - August 22, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is organising a workshop on Artificial Intelligence. The workshop will be held from August 29 to 31 at KIED campus and the applications should be submitted before August 26. Entrepreneurs in MSME sector can participate and admission is limited to 35 selected candidates. Fee is ₹2,950 (including course fee, certification, food, accommodation and GST) and ₹1,200 without accommodation, while it is ₹1,800 and ₹800 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. For more details, contact 0484 2532890/ 2550322/ 9188922785.

