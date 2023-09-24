ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on AI and its applications to be held

September 24, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 The College of Engineering Attingal will organise a workshop on exploring artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications on Monday. Attingal municipal chairperson S. Kumari will inaugurate the programme. AI engineers Sivadas P.R. and Danwand N.S. will handle sessions. The workshop is a pre-conclave event to the international conclave on ‘Generative AI and the future of education’ being organised by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) on September 30 and October 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US