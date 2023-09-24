Workshop on AI and its applications to be held

September 24, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The College of Engineering Attingal will organise a workshop on exploring artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications on Monday. Attingal municipal chairperson S. Kumari will inaugurate the programme. AI engineers Sivadas P.R. and Danwand N.S. will handle sessions. The workshop is a pre-conclave event to the international conclave on ‘Generative AI and the future of education’ being organised by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) on September 30 and October 1.