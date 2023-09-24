HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on AI and its applications to be held

September 24, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 The College of Engineering Attingal will organise a workshop on exploring artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications on Monday. Attingal municipal chairperson S. Kumari will inaugurate the programme. AI engineers Sivadas P.R. and Danwand N.S. will handle sessions. The workshop is a pre-conclave event to the international conclave on ‘Generative AI and the future of education’ being organised by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) on September 30 and October 1.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.