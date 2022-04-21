Kerala

Workshop on 3D bioprinting

The Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation (CLIF) of the University of Kerala will conduct a knowledge session on ‘Advancements in 3D Bioprinting’ at 2.30 p.m. on Friday at the facility on the Karyavattom campus.

According to a press note, the programme will cover topics like future trends and applications of bioprinting, biomaterials, demonstration of ‘Trivima’ 3D Bioprinter, question & answer session.

The sessions will be led by the Bengaluru-based bioprinting technology company Next Big Innovation Labs and 3D printing company Future3D, Kochi. Further details can be obtained by contacting the CLIF office by dialing 0471 2308566.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2022 9:53:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/workshop-on-3d-bioprinting/article65342546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY