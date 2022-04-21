Workshop on 3D bioprinting

The Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation (CLIF) of the University of Kerala will conduct a knowledge session on ‘Advancements in 3D Bioprinting’ at 2.30 p.m. on Friday at the facility on the Karyavattom campus.

According to a press note, the programme will cover topics like future trends and applications of bioprinting, biomaterials, demonstration of ‘Trivima’ 3D Bioprinter, question & answer session.

The sessions will be led by the Bengaluru-based bioprinting technology company Next Big Innovation Labs and 3D printing company Future3D, Kochi. Further details can be obtained by contacting the CLIF office by dialing 0471 2308566.