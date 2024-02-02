GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop in residential area in Kochi gutted in fire

February 02, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters engaged in dousing flames that engulfed an automobile workshop near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi on Friday.

Firefighters engaged in dousing flames that engulfed an automobile workshop near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi on Friday.

An automobile workshop in the middle of a residential area near Chakkaraparambu went up in flames gutting around 18 autorickshaws on Friday evening.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to douse the fire. Two sheds on a five-cent plot that served as the workshop were completely engulfed in the fire. With a mosque and residential buildings near the spot, a tragedy was averted thanks to the timely intervention of firefighters who successfully prevented the blaze from spreading further.

Two fire tenders from Thrikkakara and three from Gandhi Nagar fire stations put down the flames. Except for three autorickshaws, which the firefighters managed to dragged out from the workshop, the rest of the vehicles were gutted, while other equipment and tools were damaged. What triggered the fire would be known only after a detailed assessment, said fire force sources.

A team led by senior fire and rescue services officer P.K. Prasad of the Thrikkakara fire station carried out the operation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.