 Workshop held in Kollam

The Ithikkara block panchayat organised a workshop on Wednesday as part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam 2.0 project.

Block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the event while vice-president Nirmala Varghese presided over the function. Grama panchayat presidents, people’s representatives, Kudumbashree officials, Haritha Karma Sena members, and resource persons participated.

Navakeralam Action Plan district coordinator S. Isaac and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) district coordinator Shifana led the classes.

