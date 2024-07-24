ADVERTISEMENT

 Workshop held in Kollam

Published - July 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ithikkara block panchayat organised a workshop on Wednesday as part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam 2.0 project.

Block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the event while vice-president Nirmala Varghese presided over the function. Grama panchayat presidents, people’s representatives, Kudumbashree officials, Haritha Karma Sena members, and resource persons participated.

Navakeralam Action Plan district coordinator S. Isaac and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) district coordinator Shifana led the classes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US