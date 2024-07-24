GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Workshop held in Kollam

Published - July 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Ithikkara block panchayat organised a workshop on Wednesday as part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam 2.0 project.

Block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the event while vice-president Nirmala Varghese presided over the function. Grama panchayat presidents, people’s representatives, Kudumbashree officials, Haritha Karma Sena members, and resource persons participated.

Navakeralam Action Plan district coordinator S. Isaac and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) district coordinator Shifana led the classes.

