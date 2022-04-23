Workshop for girl empowerment

The four-week-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM)- 2022 workshop under the aegis of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Kayamkulam unit for girls in the age group of 10 to 12 years will begin on April 25.

It will be inaugurated by District Collector Renu Raj at APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium (Balbhavan) at 10.30 a.m.

NTPC officials said that 45 students from six government schools close to NTPC Kayamkulam would attend the workshop, part of a CSR initiative by NTPC Kayamkulam. The workshop will conclude on May 22.