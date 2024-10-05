Workshop for college teachers on entrepreneurship at MGU

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) organised a five-day workshop recently through its Business Innovation and Incubation Centre. The event was an effort to promote entrepreneurship among students as part of MGU’s honours degree programmes.

An official statement on Saturday said the workshop saw the participation of 30 teachers from various colleges. The event, held in collaboration with the State Higher Education Council, Kerala Startup Mission, and University College Development Council, aimed to empower the teachers to coordinate entrepreneurial activities at the college level.

The workshop featured talks by prominent figures including former Chief Secretary T.K. Jose, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Director S. Harikishore, and Rubber Park Managing Director George V. James. American educationist Luke. J. Franklin, who represented Israeli Nobel laureate in Chemistry Ada E. Yonath, participated online. The suggestions made by the experts will help shape further activities, said the university authorities

The workshop was inaugurated by MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar.