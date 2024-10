The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) under the Department of Industries and Commerce is organising a five-day workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs. The workshop will be held from October 15 to 19 on KIED campus, Kalamassery. Those who wish to participate in the programme should submit an online application by visiting http://kied.info/training-calender/ before October 12. For further details, contact- 0484 2532890/ 2550322/ 9188922800.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.