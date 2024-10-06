The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) under the Department of Industries and Commerce is organising a five-day workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs. The workshop will be held from October 15 to 19 on KIED campus, Kalamassery. Those who wish to participate in the programme should submit an online application by visiting http://kied.info/training-calender/ before October 12. For further details, contact- 0484 2532890/ 2550322/ 9188922800.