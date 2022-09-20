Workshop aims to equip officials with skills to manage the outbreak of diseases

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 20, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K.N. Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, inaugurates an International Workshop on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

K.N. Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, on Tuesday inaugurated a five-day international workshop on ‘New Colletotrichum Circular Leaf Spot Disease Identification and Management’ at the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII).

The objective of the five-day workshop, organised in collaboration with the International Rubber Research and Development Board (IRRDB), is to equip scientists and officials working in the estate and extension sector with the necessary skills and knowhow to manage the outbreak of diseases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Apart from India, delegates from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore are attending the workshop. Abdul Aziz, secretary general, International Rubber Research Development Board, Krissada Sangsing, Rubber Reserch Institute of Thailand, M.D. Jessy, director research, RRII, and others spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app