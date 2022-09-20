Workshop aims to equip officials with skills to manage the outbreak of diseases

K.N. Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, inaugurates an International Workshop on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.N. Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, on Tuesday inaugurated a five-day international workshop on ‘New Colletotrichum Circular Leaf Spot Disease Identification and Management’ at the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII).

The objective of the five-day workshop, organised in collaboration with the International Rubber Research and Development Board (IRRDB), is to equip scientists and officials working in the estate and extension sector with the necessary skills and knowhow to manage the outbreak of diseases.

Apart from India, delegates from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore are attending the workshop. Abdul Aziz, secretary general, International Rubber Research Development Board, Krissada Sangsing, Rubber Reserch Institute of Thailand, M.D. Jessy, director research, RRII, and others spoke.