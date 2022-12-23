Works to revamp Kollam railway station progressing

December 23, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The works to revamp Kollam Junction with state-of-the-art facilities is progressing at a brisk pace to meet the 39-month deadline, Southern Railway officials have said.

One of the busiest railheads in Kerala categorised under NSG-3 (non-suburban) stations, Kollam Junction sees an average footfall of 1.6 crore per annum, which corresponds to nearly 47,000 footfalls daily. It is also the second busiest railway station in Kerala in terms of trains handled a day. In order to handle the ever-increasing passenger volume, Southern Railway has taken up the project to upgrade the station with state-of-the-art facilities on par with global standards.

At present, soil exploration and topographical survey works have been completed for the construction of various buildings and all the mandatory clearances have been obtained. While the demolition of offices has been completed for facilitating the construction of terminals, the construction of site office is in progress.

As part of the redevelopment project, the existing station building on south side will be demolished in three phases and the offices will be shifted. The revamped three-storey south terminal, with a built up area of 22,655 sq. m., will have ample space for passenger circulation along with facilities like booking, baggage scanning, waiting halls, information centre, helpline booths, restaurants and GRP & RPF outposts. The air concourse will be equipped with sufficient escalators, lifts and staircase for passengers to access platforms and other floors. It will also function as a connecting corridor between northern and southern sides to facilitate the movement of passengers.

Multi-Level Car Parking

The north terminal building will accommodate the ticket counter, booking office, retail kiosk and arrival and departure lobby for passengers entering from the north side. The terminal will also have drop off and pick up points with lanes dedicated for taxi and four-wheeler movement.

The north terminal building is in close proximity to NH 744 and it is also proposed to construct a Multi-level car parking (MLCP) with a total built-up area of 11445 sq. m. with EV charging facility. While the parking facility can accommodate 292 cars and 160 two-wheelers, a separate bus bay is also planned.