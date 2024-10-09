Works to raise platform height at three railway stations in Kottayam to begin soon

Taking note of the persistent demands from passengers, authorities have decided to raise the height of the railway platforms at Ettumanur, Kaduthuruthy and Chottanikara (Kurikkad).

According to K. Francis George, MP, ₹3.86 crore has been allocated to increase the height of both the first and second platforms at these stations. The tender process is expected to be completed soon and the construction will begin before December. The project is slated to be completed within two years.

The low height of the platform at these stations has long been an issue, making it difficult for passengers to board and disembark trains. The demand to elevate these platforms to align with train coaches has been pending for years.

The MP also noted that platform height enhancement work at Kumaranallur, Mulanthuruthi, and Kanjiramattom, which were tendered last month, is progressing steadily.

