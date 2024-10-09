GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Works to raise platform height at three railway stations in Kottayam to begin soon

₹3.86 crore has been allocated to increase height of platforms at Ettumanur, Kaduthuruthy and Chottanikara

Published - October 09, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Taking note of the persistent demands from passengers, authorities have decided to raise the height of the railway platforms at Ettumanur, Kaduthuruthy and Chottanikara (Kurikkad).

According to K. Francis George, MP, ₹3.86 crore has been allocated to increase the height of both the first and second platforms at these stations. The tender process is expected to be completed soon and the construction will begin before December. The project is slated to be completed within two years.

The low height of the platform at these stations has long been an issue, making it difficult for passengers to board and disembark trains. The demand to elevate these platforms to align with train coaches has been pending for years.

The MP also noted that platform height enhancement work at Kumaranallur, Mulanthuruthi, and Kanjiramattom, which were tendered last month, is progressing steadily.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.