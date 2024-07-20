Works to beautify space under bridge begins in Kollam

Kerala is aiming for the top slot in happiness index and the government is committed to exploring all possibilities for tourism development, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the works to beautify the space under the railway overbridge near S.N. College, the pilot project under the design policy being implemented in the State.

The objective of the project is to transform unused public spaces and physical assets into sustainable and aesthetically appealing sites. “It is a matter of pride that Kerala is the first State to have formulated a design policy for the PWD and Tourism department,” said the Minister. The launch of the project, which aims to turn the neglected space into a pleasing public amenity, also marked the integration of tourism schemes with the innovative design policy. “This project shows how unused public spaces could be creatively transformed into spaces for relaxation and entertainment for local people as well as tourists,” said Mr. Riyas.

The Minister added that there are many similar sites across the State which could be turned into people-friendly spaces. “The project will be completed by the end of 2024 and handed over to Kollam as a New Year gift in 2025,” he said. He observed that most unused spaces are favourite haunts of anti-social elements and drug peddlers while some turn into garbage dumping grounds. “This social menace could be tackled by turning such spots into public parks. Implementation of the design policy will secure this goal,” the Minister said.

Presiding over the function, M. Noushad, MLA, said the innovative projects of the Tourism department had imparted a fresh momentum to the tourism sector in the State. “The project will be completed within the deadline since all the procedures to start the work have been completed,” he added.

As part of the ₹2-crore project, the 70-cent site under the RoB will be developed with various recreational facilities benefitting all age groups. The plan includes walking tracks, street furniture, food kiosks, courts for games such as badminton and basketball, a chess block, skating area, open gym and yoga-cum-meditation centre.

The Kollam Corporation will be handling the management and maintenance of the facility in association with DTPC and other departments. Mayor Prasanna Earnest, Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd. (KTIL) chairperson S.K. Sajeesh, District Collector N. Devidas, Tourism Additional Director (General) P. Vishnu Raj, District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary Jyothish Kesav and KTIL Managing Director Manoj Kumar K. were also present.

