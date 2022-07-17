Works on to start MBBS classes at Konni medical college

Counting on another round of inspection by the National Medical Commission in the near future, the State government has kick started works for obtaining the requisite permission to start classes at the Government Medical College in Konni along with the hospital.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Sunday, Health Minister Veena George said the shortcomings pointed out out by the NMC in its earlier round of inspection had been addressed. Works on the hostel building, which would have the capacity to accommodate 100 students, would be completed by October while that at the staff quarters too were progressing fast.

Of the 394 posts created by the government at various levels, 258 were filled while appointments to the rest were under progress.

The Minister's statement came amidst raging protests by United Democratic Front (UDF) on the delay in receiving the NMC's nod for opening MBBS classes. Though the authorities earlier announced that classes for the MBBS students would begin from the coming academic year, lack of adequate infrastructure including laboratories and student hostels was proving to be a major blockade in receiving the NMC nod.

Meanwhile, the Minister also spoke of the plans to install a state-of-the-art CT scan machine at a cost of ₹6.5 crore. Medical equipment worth ₹19.5 crore would be purchased for the Gynecology, Pediatrics and Ophthalmology departments within one month to ensure full-scale operation of the respective Out Patient wings.

Ms. George also sought to allay the concerns over reporting of the monkeypox case and said special alerts had been issued to five districts. Help desks were opened at the airports and those with suspected symptoms of the disease were requested to contact the nearest health facility.