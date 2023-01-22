Works on to host largest religious congregations in Pathanamthitta

January 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

PATHANAMTHITTA

With the banks of the Pampa all set to host two of the State’s largest religious congregations in February, the authorities have kick-started works to facilitate smooth conduct of these events.

While the Hindu religious meet at Cherukolpuzha will begin on February 5 and conclude seven days later, the Maramon convention will take off to a start on February 12. Coming after the massively scaled back editions over the previous couple of years, both the events are expected to witness a heavy turnout this time.

As part of organising the Hindu meet, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine convened a meeting of government departments at Cherukol the other day and finalised the arrangements to be put in place. An organising committee headed by the Ranni legislator Pramod Narayan has been constituted to review the progress of works, which are slated to be completed before January 30.

The Irrigation department has been asked to arrange adequate space for parking the vehicles reaching the venue. Steps will be also taken to regulate the water flow in Pampa while the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to complete the repair of roads leading to the venue in a time-bound manner.

A special team of police comprising 150 personnel will be deployed at the venue while the PWD (Buildings Division) and the Electrical Inspectorate have been tasked to inspect the encampment and power supply systems respectively at the venue.

The works at Maramon, meanwhile, are being coordinated by Health Minister Veena George through the Revenue Divisional Officer of Adoor.

The Water Resource department, meanwhile, has granted ₹32 lakh for restoring the banks of the Pampa at the venue of the convention. A police team comprising 250 personnel will be deployed and arrangements will be made for distribution of drinking water to the public.

Convening a meeting to review the arrangements at Maramon, Ms. George also directed stern action against the contractor agency for delaying restoration of the Cherukolpuzha-Muttumon road.

The Kerala State Transport Corporation will be operating special services to both the venues while special teams will be formed to keep the event venues clean.