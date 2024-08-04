Works on second bridge at Kodimatha resumes after long pause

The plans to ease traffic bottlenecks along the main central road in Kottayam have received a major boost with the authorities resuming construction on the second bridge at Kodimatha after a long pause.

An official with the Public Works department (Bridges wing)[PWD] stated that a revised budget of ₹15.49 crore has been allotted for the project. Initially started in August 2015 with an estimated cost of ₹9.71 crore, the project faced several setbacks, causing work to halt in 2016 and costs to rise over time.

“Works worth around ₹5 crore have already been completed, and the remaining work is projected to cost around ₹10 crore,” the official said. The soil stabilisation work (earth filling) for the approach road leading to Kottayam town will begin once the rainy season ends, he added.

Transport of soil

Before resuming work, overgrown bushes and trees in the area were cleared, and a road was constructed to facilitate the transport of soil needed for the approach road.

The construction of the second bridge, part of the MC road renovation project by the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), was originally supposed to be completed within 18 months. However, the project hit a blockade when efforts to relocate two families from the project site resulted in a dispute. Despite repeated attempts by the authorities to resolve the issue, no solution was reached. The KSTP completed its renovation of the MC road and transferred its responsibility to the PWD.

The Kottayam municipality later intervened to provide housing for one of the families through the LIFE scheme, facilitating their relocation. The relocation of the second family faced further delays until February 2021, when a voluntary organisation stepped in, offering them land and a house.

Withdrew from project

Further complicating the situation, the contractor withdrew from the project, demanding full payment for work completed and citing that any interruption not specified in the contract terms warranted compensation. The contractor also pointed out the rising costs of materials since the project’s start, making it financially impractical to continue construction at the original budget. This situation eventually led to a legal dispute.

Recently, a discussion between PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, led to the acquisition of the necessary land and a revision of the project estimate. The contractor has resumed work based on a new tender.

