Works on Sathram airstrip to be sped up

Meeting reviews progress

Meeting reviews progress

A meeting led by District Development Commissioner Arjun Pandian on Wednesday decided to speed up the works related to the National Cadets Corps (NCC) airstrip at Sathram in Vandiperiyar in Idukki.

Though NCC flights approached the airstrip twice, the landings could not be done as the works were not completed as per the requirements. Moreover, the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) opposed the move as it claimed that the functioning of the airstrip would adversely affect the wildlife and the forest environment. The airstrip has a runway of 650 m and the landings could not be done as mounds of earth near the airstrip hindered the path.

The meeting decided to speed up the clearing of the path. Mr. Pandian said the markings on the runway needed to be done and certain works assigned to different departments were also pending. These would be completed soon, he said, adding that the trial run would be held in July and the work progress will be reviewed every week.

The airstrip is being constructed by the Public Works department (PWD) as part of imparting training to the NCC cadets. It will have the capacity for parking four small flights and hostels for the accommodation of officials and 50 trainees.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the PWD, the KSEB, and the departments of forests and groundwater.