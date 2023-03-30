Works on Sabari Rail to resume soon, says Union Railway Minister

March 30, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The work on the Angamaly-Erumely Sabari Rail Project that has been plagued by uncertainty will resume shortly, Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnav has said. The land acquisition for the project will resume soon after its detailed estimate is approved, he said.

He was addressing the Lok Sabha following a submission raised by Hibi Eden, MP, on Thursday.

The Kerala Railway Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) had completed a final location survey and also readied a detailed estimate of the project, he said.

The estimate has taken into account the expenses for track and allied infrastructure to operate fast-moving trains, including Vande Bharat Express. The Sabari Rail Project had been evaluated under the Pragati multi-modal platform which monitors key projects under the Central government. However, it is yet to be included in the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti scheme, said Mr. Vaishnav.

The 116-km project dates back to 1998, while its survey was done as early as in 2014. It did not take off beyond the Angamaly-Perumbavur stretch, mainly due to the survey report pointing to ‘inadequate’ patronage. The other obstacles included opposition to the alignment, land acquisition, litigation and inadequate support from the State government, the Minister said in his reply.

Mr. Vaishnav said the State government agreed to pool in about ₹2,815 crore which is half of the project cost in 2021 at the insistence of the Centre. The Railway would be responsible for operations and maintenance of tracks, while a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed with 50% private participation would develop stations on the corridor.

MPs Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony and Thomas Chazhikkadan too had raised the same issue before the Lok Sabha.