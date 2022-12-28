ADVERTISEMENT

Works on Caritas railway overbridge to begin

December 28, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ending a wait of over one-and-a-half decades, works on the railway overbridge (RoB) near the Caritas Junction at Thellakom here are slated to begin on Thursday. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the works at a function to be held here on Thursday evening.

The works, which had faced several delays, received an administrative sanction of ₹13.60 crore during a recent State Cabinet meeting.

Local residents have been demanding an overbridge since 2005 and its construction was included in the priority list of the State government in 2007. The works on the proposed bridge was sanctioned in the Railway Budget 2010-11, though the estimated cost for the project had to be revised several times with the delay in land acquisition.

Though the Railways department floated a tender in 2016 for establishing the RoB at a cost of ₹317.76 lakh, it failed to take off due to a delay in land acquisition. Though the issue was settled through different rounds of negotiations, the project faced further delays owing to a lack of response to the project tenders floated.

