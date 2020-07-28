Works of retaining wall to begin soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 July 2020 20:45 IST

Reconstruction of the road to be taken up after the work on the wall is complete, says Minister

Reconstruction of the damaged road running parallel to Shanghumughom beach and leading to the airport’s domestic terminal will be taken up after the works of the retaining wall along the beach, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has said.

The Minister, accompanied by V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, and Mayor K. Sreekumar, who visited the beach and the road engulfed by the sea, on Tuesday said the stage was set for the commencement of phase of the works to cost ₹4.29 crore.

The reconstructed retaining wall would run eight metres down the road level and would get an outer wrapping of granite stones as per the design submitted by the Central Road Research Institute that looked into the damage to the road following the sea erosion in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The funds had been made available from the CMDRF and there were no takers when the work was tendered, he said.

A sum of ₹1.10 crore had been made available from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative for reconstruction of the main road corridor leading to the domestic terminal and the Valiyathura side. Administrative sanction had been issued for restoring the road and it would be taken after Phase I works, he said.

The Minister said it should be looked into whether the upcoming deepwater seaport at Vizhinjam was leading to changes in the pattern of waves. The construction of seawall and gyrones to check the onslaught of the waves would be looked into.

To the request of Mr. Sivakumar to seek the services of the Military Engineering Services to provide protection of the houses and buildings dotting the shore and to provide connectivity to the airport, the Minister said it would be looked into.