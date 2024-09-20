Works Minister launches construction of Punnamada-Nehru Trophy bridge

All projects undertaken by the Public Works department in Kerala will be completed on time, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was launching the construction of the Punnamada-Nehru Trophy bridge in Alappuzha municipality on Friday.

Mr. Riyas said that when the second Left Democratic Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan came to power, the target was to build 100 bridges within five years. That target had been achieved within 39 months, he said.

The Minister also promised the Tourism department’s support and cooperation for the successful conduct of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha on September 28.

To mainland

The bridge, connecting the Nehru Trophy ward in the municipality and the mainland (Punnamada), was conceived during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. Though the project received the necessary nod a few years ago, it faced delays due to changes in alignment and land acquisition issues. After resolving the issues, the land acquired for the project was handed over to the Kerala Road Fund Board in August 2023. The bridge is being constructed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to end the travel woes of the residents of the Nehru Trophy ward and Naduthuruth in Kainakary grama panchayat. It is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

The bridge is designed in such a way that it will not disrupt water transport, including houseboat operations, on Punnamada Lake, a national waterway. As per the design, the 384.1 m-long bridge has 25 spans, each 12-m long, and a 72.05-m-long bowstring arch span for water transport. The proposed approach roads on both sides are 110-m long.

The total cost of the project is ₹65.62 crore, including ₹57.12 crore for bridge construction, ₹8 crore for land acquisition, and ₹50 lakh for ancillary works.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, District Collector Alex Varghese, and others attended the function.

