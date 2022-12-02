Works by 32 women filmmakers will be screened at IFFK

December 02, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Works by 32 women filmmakers will be screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The festival will feature films by women directors from 17 countries. Iranian director and activist Mahnaz Mohammadi will be honoured with the Spirit of Cinema award during the festival.

Twenty-five of these films will be screened under the world cinema category and two films in the Malayalam cinema today section. Claire Denis’s Both sides of the Blade has been scheduled under the auteur odes category and Nandita Das’s Zwigato in the kaleidoscope section. The Turin Horse and Werckmeister Harmonies, co-directed by Agnes Rensky and Bela Tarr, will also be screened at IFFK.

Marina Er Gorbach’s film Klondike, which has been scheduled under the world cinema category, focusses on the realities of Ukrainian women’s life. Mia Hansen Love’s One Fine Morning, Maryam Touzani’s The Blue Caftan, Valentina Maurel’s I Have Electric Dreams, Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, Alli Hapazalo’s Girl picture, Carla Simon’s Alcarras, Julia Murat’s Rule 34 are some of the other films by women filmmakers at the festival.

Paul Schrader at 50

The IFFK this year will celebrate the legendary American screenwriter-director Paul Schrader’s golden jubilee in cinema. Schrader’s three films, including Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, First Reformed, and Master Gardener, Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, and The Last Temptation of Christ, which were written by Schrader, will also feature at the retrospective section.

Kim Ki Duk’s last film

IFFK favourite Kim Ki-duk’s last film Call of God will be screened at the festival under the category of Auteur Odes. The movie, premiered in the Venice international film festival, showcases the tragic love story of two people who met at a crossroads. This is the first Indian screening of the film. Kim passed away due to COVID-19- related complications during the filming of the movie and it was completed by his friends. The movie was shot in Latvia, Estonia and Kyrgyzstan and stars Zhabek Sergazina and Abylai Maratov in the lead roles.