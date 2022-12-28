ADVERTISEMENT

Workplace harassment on the rise in State, says women’s panel chief

December 28, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that workplace harassment of women is on the rise in the State, and that local vigilance committees should remain alert. Addressing the media here on Wednesday after the Women’s Commission adalat, Ms. Sathidevi said 15 out of the 47 cases taken up for hearing on Wednesday had been resolved, while five had been set aside seeking reports from the agencies concerned. As many as 26 cases have been postponed for the next sitting. Lawyers Reena and Gemini, counsellors Avina C., Sudhina K., and Sunisha, and Magirosario and Rita from the police department were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US