Workplace harassment on the rise in State, says women’s panel chief

December 28, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that workplace harassment of women is on the rise in the State, and that local vigilance committees should remain alert. Addressing the media here on Wednesday after the Women’s Commission adalat, Ms. Sathidevi said 15 out of the 47 cases taken up for hearing on Wednesday had been resolved, while five had been set aside seeking reports from the agencies concerned. As many as 26 cases have been postponed for the next sitting. Lawyers Reena and Gemini, counsellors Avina C., Sudhina K., and Sunisha, and Magirosario and Rita from the police department were present.

