Working day for schools today

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 23, 2022 21:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a working day on Saturday for primary, secondary, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools in the State as per the education calendar published by the General Education department for this academic year. Schools will function on two more Saturdays as per the education calendar – on October 29 and December 3. Other than these, they will not function on any other Saturday this academic year.  Schools remained closed on Friday on account of the PFI hartal call.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app