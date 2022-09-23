It will be a working day on Saturday for primary, secondary, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools in the State as per the education calendar published by the General Education department for this academic year. Schools will function on two more Saturdays as per the education calendar – on October 29 and December 3. Other than these, they will not function on any other Saturday this academic year. Schools remained closed on Friday on account of the PFI hartal call.
Working day for schools today
