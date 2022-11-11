Workers to get compensation for delay in wage payment under MGNREGS

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government will bring in norms to ensure that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers get compensation for delay in wage payments, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

The wages will have to be provided to the workers within 15 days of completion of work, failing which they have to be provided 0.05% compensation for each day of delay from the sixteenth day onwards.

The compensation amount is being provided from the State Employment Guarantee Fund. This will be later deducted from the salaries of the officials responsible for the delay in payment of wages. The government intervention is to ensure timely wage payment for workers for the work they had done., he said here on Friday.

Officials have to submit the details of completed work in the Management Information System within two days of completion of the work. The inspection of the work will be completed within five days.

The accountant or IT assistant will prepare the wage list within six days. The MGNREGA Management System has been arranged in such a way that the wages including the compensation will be remitted to the accounts of the workers, in case of delays. The district programme coordinator will oversee these activities. Compensation will be provided except in the case of situations arising due to natural calamities or non-availability of funds.