Workers get middaybreak as mercury soars

The Labour Commissioner has issued orders rescheduling work hours of labourers toiling in the sun in the wake of the rise in daytime temperatures in the State.

Those working the morning shift will get a three-hour break from 12 noon to 3 p.m. till April 30.

Their work hours have been fixed at eight hours between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. The rejig as per the Kerala Minimum Wages Rules, 1958 is a precaution against the possibility of sunstroke. Areas 3,000 ft above sea level where there is little possibility of heatstroke have been excluded.

The temperatures this year have been higher than normal. March and April are likely to be very hot months, with mercury between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the State, says Fahad Marzook, hazard analyst (meteorology), Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Humidity

In Palakkad, the temperature will be in the range of 37-40 degrees Celsius. Temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius are problematic because of the humidity.

Last year, 1,600 cases of health issues caused by heat were reported in March, April, and May. Nearly 800 were of sunburn or sunstroke.

The KSDMA has urged the people to take precautionary steps as the exam season approaches. Plenty of drinking water in classrooms should be ensured.