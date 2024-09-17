ADVERTISEMENT

Worker trapped in soil slip rescued

Published - September 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer engaged in soil excavation near Neyyattinkara was trapped for over an hour in a soil slip on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 12.30 p.m. at Padappithottam, near Anavoor, where a group of workers was excavating soil for a proposed processing unit. Shylan, a resident of Alathoor in Neyyattinkara, was delivering drinking water to the driver of a soil excavator when the surrounding loose soil collapsed on him.

Initially buried up to his head, Mr. Shylan was partially freed by his co-workers and the police. However, it took about an hour and a half for Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the others to fully free his legs and rescue him.

Mr. Shylan, who is believed to have sustained rib injuries, was initially taken to Neyyattinkara General Hospital and later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The excavation work has been suspended at the project site for the time being, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US