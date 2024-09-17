GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Worker trapped in soil slip rescued

Published - September 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer engaged in soil excavation near Neyyattinkara was trapped for over an hour in a soil slip on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 12.30 p.m. at Padappithottam, near Anavoor, where a group of workers was excavating soil for a proposed processing unit. Shylan, a resident of Alathoor in Neyyattinkara, was delivering drinking water to the driver of a soil excavator when the surrounding loose soil collapsed on him.

Initially buried up to his head, Mr. Shylan was partially freed by his co-workers and the police. However, it took about an hour and a half for Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the others to fully free his legs and rescue him.

Mr. Shylan, who is believed to have sustained rib injuries, was initially taken to Neyyattinkara General Hospital and later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

The excavation work has been suspended at the project site for the time being, the police said.

