Worker killed in blast at plywood factory in Perumbavoor

March 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A worker hailing from Odisha was killed and three others sustained injuries after machinery at a plywood factory in Perumbavoor exploded on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Kumar Mandal, 20, of Bhadrak, Odisha. The condition of one of the injured persons who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi is critical. Two others were admitted to a private hospital at Kolenchery. The police said the explosion took place around 10.30 a.m. at Plykon Laminates at Allappra off Perumbavoor.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the explosion was suspected to have happened in a tank connected to the boiler which in turn also damaged a wall and ceiling of the factory. The debris and oil from the machines fell on the workers in the impact of the explosion which was heard over a kilometre away. A probe is on to identify the trigger for the explosion.