Worker dies as earth caves in

A worker died and another sustained injuries when earth caved in on them while they were engaged in the construction of a pump house on the shores of the Kabani river at Kolavally on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Bhoominathan, 27, hailing from Erode in Tamil Nadu. Though Bhoominathan was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Pulpally, he succumbed to injuries.

Prakasan, 40, another worker from Erode, was admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Sulthan Bathery with serious injuries.