Worker dies as earth caves in
A construction worker died and another sustained injuries when earth caved in on them while they were digging a foundation pit for constructing a retaining wall near the Buffalo Street-Chettapalam bypass at Mananthavady on Wednesday morning.
The police identified the deceased as A.K. Mani ,35, of Akkolly tribal settlement at Appapara in Wayanad. Pramod, 46, of Alakkandy near Kaniyaram was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, with serious injuries.
Mani died on the spot, and the body was recovered after a joint search by villagers and fire personnel.
