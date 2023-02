February 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

One labourer died and another sustained injuries after a portion of the concrete roof fell on them at a construction site in Chavara on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Panmana resident Nizar. Reportedly, both were trapped under the debris and though Nizar was rushed to the hospital after the rescue operation, his life could not be saved.