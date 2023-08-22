Workation project can attract techies to tourist destinations in Kerala, says Riyas

August 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation’s (KTDC) Workation project can attract those working in the IT sector in various cities in the country to tourist destinations in Kerala, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the KTDC’s special tourism packages and toll-free number here on Tuesday.

Workation project is one of the contributions made to the tourism sector by COVID-19 pandemic. Through the pilot project in Wayanad district, it was possible to attract a large number of people from various places, including Bengaluru, to work in Kerala, the Minister said.

Stating that the KTDC would provide special facilities at tourist centres for this purpose, Mr. Riyas said the KTDC was trying to spread the centres across the State. This is an opportunity to take a break from the workplace and work with joy at a tourist destination. Kerala can make maximum use of this opportunity, he added.

Those working in the IT sector can make use of this opportunity effectively by spending their time in tourism destinations and working online. This is another version of new-age work methods such as work from home and work near home. Global companies are promoting this concept to increase the energy and productivity of employees. The KTDC is preparing to make special arrangements at each tourist destination with requisite facilities, including the Internet, for those who desire to work while also travelling with family, friends, or alone, said the Minister.

Mr. Riyas inaugurated KTDC’s tourism packages – KTDC Moments, KTDC Marvels and KTDC Magic – and the toll-free number 18004250123. The packages are as follows: Kochi-Munnar-Kumarakom-Kochi (four nights and five days), Kochi-Munnar-Thekkady-Kumarakom-Kochi (five nights and six days), Kochi-Munnar-Thekkady-Kumarakom-Kovalam-Thiruvananthapuram (six nights and seven days). Travellers also have the option to change destinations as per their choice.

A memorandum of inderstanding (MoU) for the joint venture Workation project between the KTDC and Technopark was handed over to KTDC managing director Sikha Surendran and Electronics and Technology Parks – Kerala (Technopark) CEO Sanjeev Nair. KTDC chairman P.K. Sasi presided over the function.