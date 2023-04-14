HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Work while you study’ concept to be a reality in Kerala soon, says Chief Minister

The government is exploring the possibility of establishing course-linked industrial facilities on vacant land owned by educational institutions, Pinarayi Vijayan says

April 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Working while studying, a concept common abroad, will become a reality in Kerala soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The government is exploring the possibility of establishing course-linked industrial facilities on vacant land owned by educational institutions. Some institutions have identified land for the purpose, and their managements have also contacted the government, Mr. Vijayan says.

Mr. Vijayan was participating in the new episode of ‘Naam Munnottu’, the weekly interactive TV programme featuring him produced by the Information and Public Relations department. The new episode will be broadcast on Sunday.

It is estimated that around 4% of students from the State travel abroad for higher education, Mr. Vijayan says, adding that there is no need for concern over the fact.

These are part of the changes taking place in the world, and, soon, foreign students will travel to Kerala for their higher studies, he says.

The government aims to strengthen the higher education sector by creating institutions of global standard. Once the academic standards and infrastructure improve, students will flock to Kerala also for their studies. The State’s climate and law and order situation are conducive for it, he says.

John Brittas, MP, is anchoring the ‘Naam Munnottu’ programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.