Work to stop waterlogging of underpasses

PATHANAMTHITTA

02 July 2020 23:49 IST

Underpass on Kuttoor-Vallamkulam road is the worst-affected

A railway engineering team dewatered the underpass at Kuttoor, restoring vehicular traffic on the road, on Thursday. Vehicular transport on the road was disrupted for the past four days owing to the waterlogging of the underpass to a depth of nearly 3 feet.

The team inspected two other underpasses constructed as part of the rail-doubling work at Thirumoolapuram and Mazhukeer. A roof would be built to the approach road leading to these underpasses on either side and the rainwater would be diverted to a nearby canal through specially made drains. They said the work at Kuttoor would begin soon. Rectification work at all the three places would be completed in three months, sources said.

