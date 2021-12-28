Work to set up solar hanging fences in Kannur to ward off elephants begins on December 29

KANNUR

28 December 2021 12:34 IST

The decision to lay the solar hanging fences was taken in the wake of increasing man-animal conflict.

The first phase of work to set up solar hanging fences in areas in Payyavoor panchayat, which is adjoining the Karnataka forest fringes, will begin on Wednesday.

The decision to lay the solar hanging fences was taken in the wake of increasing man-animal conflict, especially the elephant menace in the region, which is causing damages to crops and a threat to life.

For the project, ₹55 lakh has been sanctioned by the District Panchayat, ₹25 lakh by Payyavoor Panchayat and ₹5 lakh by Block Panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

There would be poles made of iron pipes, which would be fixed at about 50 meters distance and power lines in two-row hung down at a fixed distance.

The fence will be constructed at a distance of 16 km from Anappara in Shantinagar to Vanchiyam.

The preparation for the work has been started by local committees formed by the parish vicars, chairman and ward members at Shantinagar, Kanjirakolli Padamkavala and Chandanakampara Adampara began preparations for this.

Locals will be involved in clearing the area along the route of the suspension fence line.