Work to demolish Pazhassi Padinjare Kovilakom begins

KANNUR:

16 August 2021 14:13 IST

The century-old Pazhassi Padinjare Kovilakom also called as Kottayam Padinjare Kovilakom, where legendary freedom fighter Veera Kerala Pazhassi Raja’s descendants lived, would be razed down, ending the long drawn effort to preserve the building which has historical importance.

The locals representative, municipality, and public representative formed a committee and there was a huge effort to conserve the century-old palace, which was built about 118 years back by the royal family.

One of the owners of Kolvilakom Ravi Verma Raja told The Hindu that they have initiated the move to demolish the building and they have given a contract for ₹6 lakh.

The decision to demolish the building was taken by the family members as they could not maintain and it was incurring huge costs. However, they put on the hold the decision after people took the matter to conserve the building with the support of the government.

However, following reports that the palace of Pazhassi Raja was demolished by the English East India Company for making roads between Thalassery and Mysore and it was the new building where descendants have stayed, the government refused to support its conservation.

“The building is weak and many portions of the building is in dilapidated condition and falling apart. If it cannot be maintained, the only solution is to demolish it,” he added.

However, P Jayarajan, convenor of Regional Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage, said that the building has a lot of historical relevance.

He claimed that the Malabar Collector William Logan allowed the land for construction of Padinjare Kovilakom to compensate for the demolition of Pazhassi Raja’s Kovilakam for construction of the road. Besides eminent people such as Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar and many other singers have visited and performed here. Similarly, there are ponds, believed to be used by Pazhassi Raja, several temples and other structures that have historical relevance surrounding the Kovilakam, said Mr. Jayaraj.

There are no other structures that can be closely related to Pazjassi Raja and if the structure is being maintained, it will help to preserve history and also bring tourists to these places, he added.

Pazhassi Raja was believed to be killed on November 30, 1805, in a gunfight with the English East India Company.

He started his revolt following the unfriendly revenue policies of the English East India Company. He fled and launched a guerilla war against the British from 1769 in the jungles of Wayanad. After 27 years of fighting, he died in 1797.

The present ancestral home was built after the siege in 1805 when the British destroyed the earlier home.