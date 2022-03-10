Work to begin on Kuttiyadi bypass
Kozhikode
The construction works of the proposed Kuttiyadi bypass road will begin on March 16. The project is expected ease the traffic congestion in Kuttiyadi town. A meeting was held at Kuttiyadi on Thursday to request the cooperation of the local residents for the speedy completion of the project. K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, chaired the meeting.
