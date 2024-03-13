Work resumes on Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge

March 13, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

After a long delay, work resumed on the Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge over Vembanad Lake connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha districts on Wednesday. The ‘switch-on act’ was performed by A.M. Ariff, MP. Mr. Ariff directed the contractors to complete the project at the earliest.

The bridge, part of the Thuravoor-Pampa highway, will have a length of over 800 metres. Of the total 22 spans, two are navigation spans in the middle, each having a length of 47.16 metres. The construction of navigation spans has almost been completed. The bridge will have footpaths on both sides with a width of 1.5 metres.

The construction, which got underway in 2016 with an 18-month completion period, however, came to a halt midway due to a delay in acquiring land for the construction of approach roads on both sides. Though the land acquisition was completed in 2022 following a High Court directive, the construction firm sought to revise the estimate due to cost escalation. The project had been awarded based on the Delhi Schedule of Rates 2012.

After much dilly-dallying, the Finance department approved the revised estimate of the project last year. The bridge construction is now expected to cost around ₹100 crore.

The Thuravoor-Pampa highway passes through Thycattussery, Udayanapuram, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Kuravilangad, Pala, Ponkunnam and Erumely. It will connect pilgrim centres of the Thuravoor temple, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanur and Erumely. Besides, the bridge will connect National Highway 66 at Thuravoor and State Highway 15 at Udayanapuram.