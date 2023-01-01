Work on to prepare 13,000 mementoes to felicitate State school festival winners

January 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Arrangements are in full swing to prepare 13,000 mementoes and 57 trophies to felicitate the winners of the upcoming State school festival. A special committee led by convener P.P. Firoz has been constituted to ensure the timely completion of the items. A three-metre-high dummy gold cup will also be displayed at Mananchira to attract the festival crowd. The Kerala Arabic Munshies Association has taken up the lead role in arranging the required number of trophies and mementoes for the participants.