Work on Thirumumbu Cultural Complex begins

KASARAGOD

23 July 2020 23:42 IST

A.K. Balan, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, inaugurated the construction work of the T.S. Thirumumbu Cultural Complex at Madikkai Panchayath via video-conference on Thursday.

He said the complex was a proof of the involvement of the State government in the field of culture even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also saw the complex as a place to preserve the culture of Poorakali, Marathukali, and Theyyam.

Built with the financial assistance of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board at a cost of ₹41.95 crore on 3.77 acres of land at Ambalathara in Madikkai Panchayat, the complex will introduce the rich cultural heritage of Kasargod to the world.

Advertising

Advertising

The 69,250-sqft building will have a database centre with an information distribution facility, a hall, souvenir shop, library and an administrative centre.

E.S. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Revenue and Housing, presided over the function. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest. District Collector D. Sajith Babu; District Panchayat President A.G.C. Basheer; Kanhangad block panchayat president M. Gauri; and Madikkai panchayat president C. Prabhakaran spoke.