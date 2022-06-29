Work on TCS IT digital hub begins today

Centre at Pallippuram expected to provide jobs to 20,000 people

Construction work on Tata Consultancy Services' IT digital and research hub on the Technopark Phase-IV campus at Pallippuram will begin on Thursday.

The hub, which is being set up at a cost of ₹1,500 crore on 97 acres of land, is expected to provide employment to 20,000 people.

In the first phase, the hub will be located in a 5 lakh sq ft space. With the completion of the first phase in two years, 5,000 people are expected to be provided employment.

Latest research

The memorandum of understanding for the hub was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February 2021. The TCS has envisioned the hub to be the centre of latest research for technologies related to the aerospace, defence and construction sectors. The hub will facilitate the development of products and services related to robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, blockchain and Internet of Things.

The TCS also plans to set up an incubator centre for technology start-ups, giving a fillip to the start-up ecosystem in the State. The company currently employs 15,000 people in the State.