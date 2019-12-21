Work on skywalk in Kottayam to resume soon

Years after it came to an abrupt halt, authorities are all set to resume the work on the skywalk project in Kottayam town.

According to P.K. Sudheer Babu, Kottayam District Collector, a decision to resume the work was made during a meeting convened by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran the other day. As part of it, the authorities have now started efforts to take over the requisite land from the CSI Trust Association and the Kottayam municipality for constructing the staircases and elevators.

Expansion

Alongside, plans are afoot to acquire land from the YMCA for the next phase expansion of the project.

The work on the ₹5.18-crore project, to be carried out by Kitco, began in February 2016.

The work, however, came to a halt within a few months after the installation of 14 metal pillars, besides relocation of the overhead electric cables and underground pipelines.

The disruption in works was attributed primarily to the delay in clearing the arrears of various contractor agencies. The proposed skywalk, which is 45 metres wide and stands on pillars of six metres tall above the Seematti Roundtana, aims to ease the pedestrian rush experienced by the junction during peak hours.

The location, which is just 100 metres away from Baker Junction, has five major thoroughfares joining the spot.

NATPAC study

A per an earlier study by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) showed that on an average 40,000 vehicles and 11,000 pedestrians use the junction every day. Further, about 6,000 to 8,000 pedestrians cross the junction during peak hours.

On completion, the skywalk is proposed to have two elevators and volunteers will be deputed to control the rush and help people use the elevators.

The structure, which will have sophisticated kiosks and seats on it, will also exhibit LED advertisements.