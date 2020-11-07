Work on roads inaugurated

KANNUR

07 November 2020 00:33 IST

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Friday inaugurated completed roads and the construction work of 16 roads in Panoor municipality.

The roads are being constructed at a cost of ₹2.42 crore from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and the MLA’s Asset Development Fund. The construction of Thiyarkandi Kurikattil Road and Mavullathil MC Road has been completed. Kunhipally Munnam Mukku drainage, Thiyarkandi Kurikattil Road and Paremmalmukku Idakandi Munnangadi Road will be constructed using the MLA’s asset development fund. The rest would be made up of funds from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

