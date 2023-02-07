ADVERTISEMENT

Work on Poonthura fish market to begin soon

February 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The modern two-storey fish market, spread over 6,500 square feet, will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.37 crore using the fund by KIIFB

The Hindu Bureau

The work on the Poonthura fish market in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency will be launched soon.

A meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Tuesday decided to start the work immediately. The modern two-storey fish market, spread over 6,500 square feet, would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.37 crore using the fund by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The market would have all modern facilities for fish marketing, including an open hall and 39 stalls. Tenders for the construction would be floated this month and construction was expected to begin in April, said a release issued by the office of the Minister.

The Minister also directed the officials to speed up the process to complete the work on time. Senior officials from Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, KIIFB, Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC), and others attended the meeting.

